MELAKA, Jan 14 — Thousands of Taoists from Malaysia as well as abroad filled the streets of old Melaka last Thursday as part of the Wangkang Festival procession.

As a majestic barge led the procession which started from the Wangkang Museum in Bandar Hilir, the colourful parade served as a spectacular opening event for Visit Melaka Year 2024.

Devotees participate in the procession in Melaka. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The name “wangkang” itself translates to “royal ship,” a fitting moniker for the centrepiece of the festival.

Datuk Ronald Gan, director of this year’s festival and president of the Association Peranakan Baba Nyonya Malaysia, explained its historical significance.

“While oral tradition suggests the first Wangkang ceremony was in 1846, photographic evidence points to 1919 as the earliest documented celebration in Melaka.”

Devotees carry a statue during during the Wangkang ceremony. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Beyond its historical roots, the festival holds deep spiritual meaning.

“This ceremony invites restless spirits to board the Wangkang ship and serve in the navy of the god Ong Yah. By channelling their energies, we believe chaos in the world can be indirectly reduced, bringing peace and harmony.”

The ship is transported to incineration site. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Participants preparing the ship before it is incinerated. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The ship is incinerated during the Wangkang ceremony. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The festival itself was recognised by Unesco as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2020. Unlike other annual celebrations, the Wangkang Festival takes place at infrequent intervals with the next one expected in 2031.

This makes witnessing this event all the more special.