KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Art has always been a second fiddle to science in schools and is often deemed a poor career choice.

Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) wants to shatter this stereotype and establish quality arts education in schools through its Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior 2023 programme.

Under the initiative, each participating school will be paired with a visual or performing artist, who will serve as mentor for the Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior in that institution.

The Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior is an extension of the Kakiseni Junior website — an online platform which offers creative arts classes for students that was launched in 2021.

Currently, 16 schools across Malaysia are part of the Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior programme, including three schools in Klang Valley that have established pilot clubs.

YSD chief executive officer Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin, Sabah-based artist educator Sylvia Lim Ee Sim and Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen. — Picture from Yayasan Sime Darby

YSD chief executive officer Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin said the programme aims to register 390 students next year.

“We need to strike a balance between science and arts to produce holistic children.

“We have also roped in art practitioners to become knowledge partners for teachers so that they can nurture their students’ creativity better.

“By the end of December, the Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior Workbook will be released on our website that will serve as a comprehensive resource for art education in schools,” she told Malay Mail.

Between December 13 to December 18, YSD also organised an art incubation workshop that involved 13 artists and 32 teachers from 16 participating schools.

Among the participants was Nurhidayah binti Abdullah, an English and visual arts teacher at SK Sungai Bedaun in Labuan.

“During the art incubation workshop, we learned various forms of arts, from visual arts to dance and theatre performances from art practitioners.

“Currently, I train my students with traditional ethnic dances of Sabah. I really have a lot to share with my students now,” the Selangor-born teacher said.

Nurhidayah binti Abdullah, an English and visual arts teacher at SK Sungai Bedaun in Labuan. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

Meanwhile, Sylvia Lim Ee Sim, an artist educator from Sabah, said art is a versatile medium that can be used to teach various subjects in schools, including science and mathematics.

Lim will be facilitating the Kelab YSD-Kakiseni Junior activities at SMK Limbanak in Sabah for 12 weeks next year.

“During my stint there, I will provide an exposure on the different forms of visual art to the students.

“I’m also hoping to bring artists to meet the students and show them that artists too can make a decent living.

“The students must be guided to discover their passion first. The career path will follow suit later,” she said.