KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Sustainable beauty is about making conscious and informed choices when it comes to the products used. This means choosing products that are made with natural and organic ingredients, free of harmful chemicals and produced in an environmentally responsible way.

For homegrown personal care brand Commodité, sustainability is integral to its product philosophy, evident in its ethical sourcing, responsible production and eco-friendly materials.

“We prioritise sustainable procurement of raw materials, avoiding contributions to deforestation and wildlife endangerment,” said founder Kho Yit Wee.

“This commitment extends to the use of eco-friendly materials such as glass and recyclables, minimising ecological impact and promoting recyclability,” added Kho, who founded Commodité out of his passion for exploring scents.

During his teenage years, Kho delved into discovering and wearing unique perfumes, which eventually led him to niche perfumery.

“As I continued my exploration, I found myself envisioning new combinations, always in search of something distinctive. This inclination naturally led me to the practice of layering different perfumes,” Kho told Malay Mail.

According to Kho, he draws inspiration from the experiences and daily lives of the community. “It guides the creation of our products and scents, aiming to enhance daily experiences,” he said.

Commodité’s range of products include gender-neutral scented sanitisers featuring lavender, patchouli, eucalyptus and geranium leaf.

Its offerings extend to home fragrance, pillow mist, hand and body lotion, hand and body wash and body fragrance. The EDP Botanica offers an olfactory ballet of zesty bergamot, bitter grapefruit, rose and petit grain.

As part of its sustainablity efforts, the brand practices a unique approach when it comes to packaging.

“When sending out bulk or custom orders, we opt for reusable Ikea shopping bags. While some may find it amusing, most customers appreciate having a durable, reusable bag that serves various purposes. This choice aligns with our observation that traditional packaging, like boxes, often ends up in trash,” said Kho.

Another example is the discontinuation of one of its products containing endangered cedarwood Atlas. “Despite attempts to find alternatives, the discontinuation reflects Commodité commitment to ethical sourcing and environmental conservation,” he added.

Asked whether people are more receptive nowadays to ‘green’ beauty products, Kho said: “Absolutely! In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend, driven by increased environmental awareness and concerns about health and safety.

“Consumers actively seek alternatives with natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainability and a healthier lifestyle.”

One of Kho’s goals is to create reasonably-priced products, which is also the reason he chose the name Commodité, inspired by the word commodity. He maintains the affordability of his products by working closely with local suppliers and manufacturers.

“Opting to collaborate with local manufacturers has proven invaluable for several reasons, primarily enhancing quality control.

“The proximity ensures prompt intervention for consistent high-quality standards and the collaboration supports local economies, reducing our carbon footprint,” said Kho.

For more details, visit https://mycommodite.com/.