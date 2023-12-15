KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Deliveries for the Tesla Model 3 have started since last month and we are seeing more of them on Malaysian roads. If you’re thinking of getting this EV quicker, Tesla Malaysia has several units on its online inventory listing that are ready to go.

Tesla Malaysia lists available Model 3 units on its website

Available Tesla Model 3 RWD Inventory in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

The Tesla Inventory section is where buyers can look for both new and used EVs including demo vehicles. At the time of writing, there are a total of 16 Tesla Model 3 units in Malaysia which are brand new and unregistered. The inventory offers units in various colours and options such as different wheel sizes and interior trim.

The base Model 3 RWD with the free white body colour option and default 18″ wheels and black interior is available at RM189,000. The most expensive Model 3 RWD available is a Stealth Grey unit with 19″ Nova Wheels and a black interior for RM204,400.

Available Tesla Model 3 Long Range Inventory in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

For those looking to buy the Model 3 Long Range model with twin motors, the base option with White paint, 18″ wheels and black interior is available for RM218,000. You can find available inventory for Black, Blue, Stealth Grey and Ultra Red. The most expensive inventory listed is the Model 3 Long Range in blue equipped with 19″ Nova wheels and a black and white interior for RM235,500.

All of the listed Model 3 units are equipped with basic auto-pilot. If you want enhanced auto-pilot and the Full-Self Driving package, you could add those in before you check out.

With this available inventory listing, you can potentially drive home a Tesla quicker than designing a new Tesla via the configurator. However, if the Tesla that you want isn’t available, you’ll have to customise your own from scratch.

Tesla Model 3 specs and features

Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Ultra Red. — SoyaCincau pic

The Tesla Model 3 is the brand’s popular fully electric sedan which has recently given an upgrade for improved efficiency and it has received several feature upgrades. The base Model 3 RWD with a smaller battery has a WLTP-rated range of up to 513km on a single charge and it can go from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Tesla Model 3 RWD in White. — SoyaCincau pic

If you want more performance and range, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range has dual motors which can propel this EV from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. With the bigger battery and its low drag coefficiency rating of 0.219cd, the Long Range variant has a WLTP-rated range of 629km on a single charge.

The biggest controversial design change for the Model 3 is the lack of stalks for the signal indicators and gear selector. You’ll have to push buttons on the steering to indicate left or right. Meanwhile, the usual P-R-N-D gear selector is now moved to the touch screen and there’s extra backup buttons mounted on the ceiling where the hazard lights are located.

In case you missed it, you can check out our first drive of the Tesla Model 3 where we took it for a spin through several roundabouts:

Tesla Malaysia has also established its first service centre in Cyberjaya which currently accepts Tesla units that are officially sold in our market. There are also four Tesla Superchargers and four Tesla Destination chargers at the location which are now available for Tesla owners to use. — SoyaCincau