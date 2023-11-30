KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― It is yet another busy day for Tesla Malaysia today as the company has officially handed over the first batch of Model 3 Highland to Malaysian customers today. Aside from that, the company has also made several announcements including the availability of the Tesla Premium Connectivity package in our market.

Tesla Premium Connectivity Malaysian price, features

For RM35.99 per month, the Tesla Premium Connectivity package essentially unlocked a number of features that require a cellular Internet connection to function on your Tesla EV. Here’s the full feature list:

• Live traffic visualisation

• Satellite-view maps

• Video streaming

• Caraoke

• Music streaming

• Internet browser

As a comparison, the Standard Connectivity package only covers the in-car navigation. Some features such as Caraoke, video streaming and Internet browser can be used without subscribing to the Premium Connectivity package but you have to connect your Tesla to a Wi-Fi network before you can use them.

For those who love doing road trips to Singapore or Thailand, you don’t have to worry about losing access to the Premium Connectivity package though. According to Tesla Malaysia, all of the features that are enabled by the Premium Connectivity package will continue to work in both countries.

Every new Model 3 and Model Y come with a 30-day trial period for the Premium Connectivity package. Once the trial period is over and you like to continue using it, you can subscribe to the package directly via the Tesla app.

You don’t need Premium Connectivity for your Tesla to work

Truth be told, you don’t need Tesla Premium Connectivity for your Tesla to function though. In fact, your vehicle will continue to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates regardless of whether you subscribe to Premium Connectivity or otherwise.

Similarly, having the default Standard Connectivity package will not affect your Tesla’s Autopilot features. This is as long as your Tesla’s software is up to date, of course.

In case you are curious enough to know more about Tesla offerings in Malaysia, don’t forget to check out our first drive experience with the new Model 3 Highland right here. If you are more interested in SUV form factor, then you may want to check out our initial experience with Model Y instead. ― SoyaCincau