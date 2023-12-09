PENANG, Dec 9 — It is well known that the act of creating art can have a profound impact on a person’s emotional well-being, offering the inner subconscious an outlet for expression.

Born in Penang and armed with a free spirit and love for nature and nostalgia, Tiffany Choong’s art reflects what she is passionate about. Most importantly, it celebrates life and embodies joy.

“The art of creating has the capacity to heal the mind, body and soul," Choong told Malay Mail.

Choong’s paintings invite viewers to embark on and share in an emotional and visual expedition.

Choong is a self-taught artist also known as BulanLifestyle. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany Choong

“The journeys are many and the sense of sharing is deliberate," said Choong, a self-taught artist also known as BulanLifestyle.

She offers her own sense of voyages undertaken - both literal and imaginative - that reveal particular moments of intense reflection.

At the same time, she asks the audience to contemplate their own narratives. In doing so, her paintings foster a deeper appreciation for the shared human experience.

Her exhibition

Over the years, Choong has presented well-received showcases including her debut solo exhibition Treasures of a Straits Chinese at G Hotel Gurney as well as group shows at ZHAN Art | Space, Hin Bus Depot, Armenian Park and Penang State Art Gallery. She has also worked on several major commissions.

Her second solo exhibition - held at Hikayat in Penang until January 1 - is titled I Am Not an Oriental Vase: Journeys of Diaspora and Discovery.

A painting by Choong titled 'Ginger Jar with Blue Eared Kingfisher in Orange'. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany Choong

“The title of the exhibition is defiant — a disavowal that comes before an assertion of something positive," said Choong.

Once called an ‘Oriental’ — a lazy trope that reduces individuals to a discrete set of temperaments and stereotypes — Choong emphatically rebuts that label.

In its place, she draws on a visual language that carries her own particular sense of identity and place.

There is a subtle complexity and symbolism that reside beyond the surface simplicity of the images themselves.

There is a combination of Chinese cultural signifiers as they are nested in their Malaysian surroundings, a juxtaposition that highlights the negotiation of dual identities.

“Ginger jars, snuff bottles and moonflasks are containers in two senses. They store everyday objects associated with the consumption habits of the Chinese community," said Choong.

“At the same time, their decorative motifs contain memories of ancestors, their journeys, their hopes and their legacies."

According to Choong, the ginger jars are paired with images from Malaysian flora and fauna, symbolising the living and evolving fusion of cultures.

The elegant snuff bottles are set against a backdrop of lustrous gold leaf, indicating positive energy while the moon flask represents longevity and good fortune.

“This symbolism is deeply rooted in the lifeworlds of the generations that came before - and so there is a kind of implied homage to ancestors, acknowledging their struggles and sacrifices," said Choong.

Her book

Alongside the exhibition, Choong has released her first illustrated book titled Everyday Penang: The Art of Joy.

“This whimsical book is a collection of sketches of everyday objects and places that have captured my heart and soul," said Choong.

'Everyday Penang' features pen and ink sketches inspired by simple everyday objects. — Picture courtesy of Miku Books

Published by Miku Books, Everyday Penang features pen and ink sketches inspired by simple everyday objects, a testament to Choong's free spirit and boundless curiosity for life.

Each sketch is a glimpse into the inner Penang of the artist - a journey from sight to mind, heart to paper.

"I draw what I see, but I capture how it makes me feel," said Choong, revealing her artistic process.

She added that each sketch is drawn directly with a pen, bearing the mark of her imperfection and making them authentic expressions of her emotions.

Accompanying her drawings are quotes and words of wisdom that infuse a layer of positivity into the book's pages.

"Through my art, I aim to inspire readers to embrace life's simple joys and find solace in the beauty of simplicity," said Choong.

I Am Not an Oriental Vase: Journeys of Diaspora and Discovery runs till January 1, 2024 at Hikayat on Beach Street in Penang.

Everyday Penang is available at selected boutique hotels in Penang, major book retailers and online at http://www.mikubooks.com.