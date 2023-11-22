KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Melaka, the heritage heartbeat of the country, is also a haven for cafes and culinary delights.

So naturally, the city makes an ideal home for Café Chef Wan — a cafe outlet founded by celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, or fondly known as Chef Wan.

Satisfy your cravings for satay at Café Chef Wan if you’re in Melaka. — Picture courtesy of Café Chef Wan

Located at The Shore Shopping Gallery, Café Chef Wan doles out traditional Malaysian cuisines like mee rebus and lamb kerutup alongside international favourites such as Jamaican fish and chips and Irish lamb stew.

The cafe’s decor, inspired by Moulin Rouge and Paris, offers patrons a cozy setting that is perfect for any occasion, from intimate dinners to catch-up sessions or even family gatherings.

The cafe’s interior decor, inspired by Moulin Rouge and Paris, offers patrons a cozy setting. — Picture courtesy of Café Chef Wan

And, from there, start your nostalgic adventure along Melaka’s centuries-old streets.

Stroll along Jonker Street that transforms into a bustling night market every weekend, where tasty local street foods like the famous chicken rice balls thrive.

Cruise along the historical Melaka River, for which Melaka was once known as the Venice of the East, to enjoy the city’s magnificent skyline.

And, of course, don’t miss historical landmarks like the iconic Dutch Square, that houses the Stadhuys and the Queen Victoria’s Fountain amid dozens of rosy-red buildings.

For nature enthusiasts, the Melaka Botanical Garden provides a serene escape with its lush greenery and tranquil paths.

Once the sun sets, the Melaka Riverfront, the city’s nightlife hub, comes alive with cafes, bars and restaurants that offer a picturesque view of the river — a perfect spot to unwind after a long day of exploration.

Regardless of how you plan your itinerary, the perfect beginning for an adventure in Melaka always starts at Café Chef Wan.