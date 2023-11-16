KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Since its inception in 2002, local fashion brand Tangoo has grown even stronger, under the watchful eyes of Moses Law and Eric Yeong.

Their designs are influenced by the tango dance’s graceful aesthetics, infusing elegance and movement into every piece. The brand’s evolution has been cemented by their ‘comeback’ to this year’s Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, gracing the opening show with their opulent collection.

The duo’s designs have not only captivated the local audience but earned them an invitation to the renowned Paris Fashion Week, a testament to their creativity.

As the driving force behind Tangoo’s artistic vision, Law blends attention to detail with a passion for crafting garments that are as functional as they are beautiful. He is ably partnered with Yeong, whose background in banking brings a fresh perspective.

Over the years, Tangoo has represented the country at fashion events globally such as London Fashion Week, Indonesia Jakarta International Fashion Festival and Germany Dusseldorf exhibitions.

Along the way, the brand has garnered many awards including MIFA Best Performance Award and Stylo Best Designer of the Year. Their trophy cabinet is a reflection of their commitment to perfection; yet, their influence extends beyond accolades.

For his contributions to the local fashion industry, Law recently won the World Excellence Enterpreneur Brand Celebrity Award. “After 21 years in this business, I am grateful that Tangoo has risen in the eyes of public and recognised with this award,” said the affable Law.

Tango to the present

In the present day, Tangoo remains at the forefront of the fashion realm, consistently pushing boundaries.

As such, it’s not surprising that Tangoo was the first Malaysian brand chosen to showcase at Maristar. Previously, the hot dining spot in KL hosted international designer brands such as Tom Ford and Roberto Cavalli as part of its monthly fashion series.

Tangoo's collection, themed 'Exotic Eclectism II', weaved together a symphony of diverse influences and styles. — Picture courtesy of The Marini's Group

“We are excited and overwhelmed to be the first local label to showcase at Maristar,” Law told Malay Mail. “This also shows Maristar’s support towards Malaysian talents.”

Tangoo’s collection, themed Exotic Eclectism II, weaved together a symphony of diverse influences and styles. From delicate imprints that pay homage to distant lands, to vibrant hues that echo cultures yet to be explored, each garment told a unique story of the world’s collective heritage.

Featuring an eclectic selection of models, the showcase was curated by Jimmy Ong. The event, which featured a fashion talk by Datin Winnie Loo of A Cut Above, was attended by The Marini’s Group vice president Elizabeth Marini.

Speaking of the Marini’s Group, its establishment Marini’s on 57 recently marked its 11th year milestone with an anniversary party. It also announced the return of its Viva Marini Bartending Competition, whereby bartenders and mixologists show off their most creative concoctions.

Marini’s on 57 recently marked its 11th year milestone with an anniversary party. — Picture courtesy of The Marini's Group

Ten finalists will be shortlisted for the final showdown on November 20 at Marini’s on 57 Lounge. They have to present two cocktails — their competition submission and another themed cocktail using certain spirits at the live event.

A panel of judges will taste and vote to decide the winner, who will walk away with a cash prize of RM10,000.

“We look forward to witnessing more high levels of creativity and skills from our bartending industry professionals this year. Our judges were impressed last year and we hope the participants will up the ante this year,” said The Marini’s Group founder and owner Cavaliere Modesto Marini.