KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Swedish furniture and home-based accessories giant Ikea has taken a playful jab at Paris-based luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

This is after Balenciaga debuted their spring 24 collection which included a unisex, beige, terry-cotton Towel Skirt retailing at RM3,200.

According to the brand’s website, the towel has two buttons on the waistline along with an embroidered Balenciaga logo on the front. It has an adjustable belt with buckle inside and it comes in two sizes which are small and medium.

In less than 24 hours of its debut, Ikea via their UK Instagram account has hilariously responded to the collection by sharing their own RM40 Vinarn bath towel, along with a photo of a male model striking a similar pose to the one on Balenciaga’s site.

“Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt. A 2024 Spring fashion essential,” they captioned the post.

Their post has garnered 3,000 likes with over 100 comments from amused social media users.

“Genius, well played Ikea,” commented user nathaliewilkinson88.

“This is iconic,” added user grace_verity.

This is not the first time the two companies crossed paths. In 2017, Balenciaga introduced a RM10,110 shopper tote bag that has a similar look to Ikea’s iconic big blue Frakta carrier bag.

Ikea then responded with a snarky ad, detailing the many characteristics of their carrier bag which includes being multi-functional and foldable.