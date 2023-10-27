BEIJING, Oct 27 ― Young people in China have found the ideal solution for practicing an artistic or cultural activity without breaking the bank: taking courses at senior citizens' universities. This allows them to take time out from their professional activities or learn new skills while socialising with older people ― something that they find relaxing and comforting.

Surprising as it may seem, China is home to numerous universities for senior citizens. These institutions offer lifelong learning opportunities to older people, as well as leisure activities and training courses, improving their quality of life and reducing their social isolation. There are more than 76,000 of them across the country, according to the daily newspaper, Global Times, which cites data from China's National Committee on Aging. More than 14 million Chinese citizens are enrolled in one of these universities of the third age.

While the students who attend these education establishments are generally over 55, learners who are much younger are now appearing in the student body. Such is the case of Shiqi, a 27-year-old woman who recently enrolled at Beijing's Open University for the Elderly to take yoga and ballet classes, according to Sixth Tone magazine. She says she's the youngest in her class, which is not something she dislikes.

And Shiqi is not an isolated case. A growing number of twenty-somethings, often already graduates and in working life, are turning to universities of the third age to take all kinds of courses. This is particularly visible on the popular Chinese application Xiaohongshu, where the trend's associated hashtag has attracted more than 7.7 million views, reflecting a certain level of interest in the idea among the country's young people.

The cost factor

After all, senior citizens' universities offer many advantages. They usually have a varied catalog of classes, with a strong focus on physical and mental well-being, and leisure activities ― all at much lower prices than other establishments. And this financial dimension can prove a major driving force in a context where many young Chinese people are facing significant financial difficulties. For example, to take yoga classes at Open University for the Elderly, Shiqi pays 450 yuan (around US$294.36) for a 15-hour course, whereas a single yoga class at a private studio in Beijing would cost between 200 and 350 yuan.

While the country's economy is still growing, unemployment among the under-25s is at an all-time high. It even broke the 21 per cent barrier last June, prompting the National Bureau of Statistics to stop publishing details of unemployment by age group. The frustration is immense for young people, who are competing on the job market with workers who are far more experienced than they are.

While the heads of these educational establishments welcome this (modest) rejuvenation of their student body, Chinese internet users are far more critical. Some of them are alarmed that twenty-somethings are depriving older people of the resources supposedly intended for them. ― ETX Studio