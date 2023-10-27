KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — A Malayan tiger conservation project is on the shortlist for funding up to €60,000 (RM302,554) from the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA).

The Rewilding Yu: Reconnecting People with Nature to Save Tigers project is the only Asian contender among eight international projects vying for the grant.

According to the Energy and Natural Resources, fewer than 150 Malayan tigers were roaming in the wild last year.

Therefore, the project by the Wildlife Society of Selangor (WILD) aims to increase patrolling along the Yu River Corridor — a key habitat for Malayan tigers — by funding local and indigenous community rangers if it wins the grant.

Advertisement

The funds will also be used to organise Citizen Action For Tigers (CAT) Walks for volunteers to document evidence of wildlife while disarming snares and traps, support reforestation efforts and for community outreach.

The EOCA rolls out funding grants twice a year to shortlisted conservation projects that get the most number of votes from the public.

For this round, a total of eight projects have been finalised for the final voting in two different categories: Forest and Wild Places.

Advertisement

The Malayan Tiger project comes under the 'Forest' category.

To vote, visit here and look for Rewilding Yu: Reconnecting People with Nature to Save Tigers.

Voting closes on November 1 at 8pm Malaysia time.