KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Eleganz Lifestyle, a Smart dealership in Penang has recently activated a DC charger at its showroom in Georgetown’s Jalan Jelutong. With the ability to deliver up to 120kW of energy, it is currently the fastest EV charger on the island side of the state.

Prior to this, the fastest EV charger on the island was the DC Handal’s 90kW DC charger in the Choo Plaza. For those who prefer EV chargers with higher output, they have to travel to Seberang Perai which has several such options including Gentari’s 180kW charger at Petronas Juru and the 120kW charger at Tian Siang BMW showroom.

As for the Smart Penang implementation, the charger is equipped with two CCS2 connectors. The company noted that all EV owners regardless of brands are welcome to utilise the new charger which is open 24/7 and can be activated through the ChargEV app.

Given the roaming partnership, the charger might be available through JomCharge and Setel in the future although it has yet to appear on either apps at the moment. As for the charging fee, it costs RM1.60 per minute to utilise it.

Smart Penang is one of two Smart showrooms in the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia. At the moment, the brand is being represented by 10 showrooms throughout the Peninsular while Smart Malaysia is already planning to expand its footprint to East Malaysia in 2024.

Even though the first batch of Smart #1 for customers in Malaysia has already arrived and you can even test drive it at selected showrooms, Smart Malaysia has yet to unveil the official price for the EV. The only thing we know at the moment is that it will cost from RM200,000 to RM250,000 depending on whether you choose the Pro, Premium, or Brabus variant.

Nevertheless, don’t forget to check out our initial hands-on experience with Smart #1 Pro, Premium, and Brabus to get up to speed with the new EV. — SoyaCincau