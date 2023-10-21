KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Local designer Syomirizwa Gupta’s latest bespoke collection Dia literally took his fans by storm when heavy rain and strong winds ushered in its recent unveiling at his Bangsar bungalow boutique.

Cosily ensconced celebrities and socialites were treated to a private viewing of 20 divine looks that rejoice in non-binary self-expression.

The Malay word ‘dia’ is a third person pronoun with no gender specification.

“I don’t even want to use the word gender anymore,” said Syomirizwa, better known as Syomir, at the end of the presentation.

“It’s about self-identity, who you want to be identified as without taking gender too seriously because at the end of the day, only you know who you are.

“Don’t worry too much what others say about you — this collection is based on that.”

A total of 19 looks from the Dia Bespoke Collection 2024/2025 were shown by models with the 20th look, a saree, displayed on a mannequin. Syomir last showcased his designs at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in August.

First up were the safari-inspired pieces that play with beige and khaki, which is the first time he’s used the colours. The traditional khaki trench coat was updated with umbrella sleeves and a pink lining which made all the difference.

Then came the glamorous looks, which included a hooded drape dress in jewel lavender, an oversized drape shirt with drawstring pants in jewel green and a bejewelled mesh dress with a dramatic cape vest.

Finally, a selection of darker pieces and loud prints came at the end. Understated elegance came in the form of a long black gown with green taffeta bubble sleeves while a black and green overlapping long coat came with matching trousers.

Syomir’s eye-catching custom prints named Semangat were fashioned into an oversized jumpsuit, dust coat and long tunic.

“With the trench coat, I want to show that I can make khaki look good, it’s a very versatile piece, you can wear it as a dress or coat,” he said, adding that he wants to promote the saree as a fashion piece, not just for formal occasions.

Istanbul oversized drape shirt with drawstring pants in jewel green and (right) male models in the 'Dia' collection. Syomir last showcased his designs at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in August. — Pictures courtesy of Syomirizwa Gupta

Since it’s a bespoke collection, minor alterations can be made, depending on what you want.

“For example, if it’s a bareback and you want it covered instead, or if it’s fully sleeved and you want it sleeveless,” he said.

Each of the looks presented were accessorised by fine jewellery brand Jewellery by Kin.

“Our pieces are bold, chunky and versatile,” said co-founder Zaireen Iskandar, who was on hand to explain why she matched the outfits with certain pieces.

“It’s for the modern woman who wants quality in their jewellery, which is easy to wear, whether day or night.”

For more details, visit here.