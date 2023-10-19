KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Tesla enthusiasts now have an alternative option to Model Y.

The electric car manufacturer today unveiled the new Model 3 in Malaysia at Pavilion Damansara Heights.

The launch was officiated by Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Tesla regional director Isabel Fan.

The new model comes in rear-wheel drive and long-range versions at RM189,000 and 218,000 respectively.

Model 3 features updated exterior styling optimised for maximum aerodynamics and also better performance.

On the inside, the interior is simple with minimum buttons.

Similar to Model Y, most of the functions of the car in Model 3 are controlled by its touchscreen display screen on the centre console.

Visitors try out the touchscreen display screen in the new Model 3. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The long-range version accelerates from zero to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and offers a single-charge range of up to 629km.

The rear-wheel drive, however, takes 6.1 seconds to get from zero to 100km/h and offers a single-charge range of 513km.

Both versions come with a top speed of 201km/h.

The new model comes in rear-wheel drive and long-range versions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The new model’s cabin is also quieter thanks to the inclusion of 360-degree acoustic glass.

The sedan introduces new features such as ambient lighting, an immersive sound system, ventilated seats, an eight-inch second-row display, a redesigned centre console and new wheel options.

Public registration for Model 3 is expected to open soon with delivery of the vehicles by year end.

The official event also saw the opening of Tesla’s first flagship Experience Centre in Malaysia at Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Officiating the centre, Nga expressed his excitement and welcomed Tesla’s expansion into Malaysia.

Local Government Developement Minister Nga Kor Ming poses for a photo at the opening of Tesla's First Experience Centre. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“Tesla’s [venture] into Malaysia is a vote of confidence for us (Malaysia) which is poised to be the gateway in South-east Asia.

“We welcome all electric car manufacturers including Tesla to come to Malaysia to not only set up their showrooms but also start their manufacturing plant here.”

Nga hoped Malaysia would become the second mega factory for EV manufacturers in Asia.

He also said the government is committed to setting up 10,000 EV charging stations across Malaysia by 2025 to ensure everyone can have access to charging solutions.

“We now have 1,267 charging stations in Malaysia and there are many more to go.”

The flagship centre, spanning about 3,000sqft, will showcase the complete range of Tesla products, including Model 3 and Model Y alongside various Tesla charging solutions and merchandise.

The flagship centre will showcase the complete range of Tesla products, including charging solutions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

To date Tesla has two supercharging stations at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Sunway Big Box in Johor.

Fan said the construction of more supercharging stations across Malaysia is in the planning.

“Our aim is to connect the states and eventually the region to make cross-country travelling seamless.”

With Tesla supercharging, Model 3 can charge up to 282km in just 15 minutes.

Tesla will also be having additional charging stations at Pavilion Damansara Heights to create a one-stop destination for customers.