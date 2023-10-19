KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysian woman Nurul Ain, who is in Gaza, is pleading for Malaysians to not contact her asking to hear the sounds of bombs dropping in the background.

Currently stranded at the West Bank with her Palestinian husband, she said she had been receiving calls from insensitive Malaysians with the morbid request.

“I am appealing. Please do not call me to ask to hear the sounds of bombs. Can people be more sensitive?

“Do you all think this is something to be played with? To listen to the sounds of bombs? So are you praying that we get bombed?” Nurul Ain shared in a video that was uploaded onto her Facebook on Wednesday.

“Please.. .the situation here is tough and tense. And you call me just to hear bombs? Astagfirullah.

“Enjoy your sleep. Enjoy the peace. You do not feel what I am going through and facing daily. Be thankful that our country is still peaceful.

