PARIS, Oct 18 — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, screening awareness campaigns are multiplying around the world, as is research gauging people’s knowledge on the subject.

One of the latest surveys reports that most breast cancer symptoms are still little-known to the general public, particularly in the USA, where three quarters of women don’t believe they will get the disease.

Symptoms of breast cancer can include a lump in the breast, a change in the skin of the nipple or breast, or a change in the size or shape of the breast, according to France’s Institut National du Cancer (INCa).

The scientific organisation points out that these unusual signs are not necessarily related to breast cancer, but that they can be warning signs and should be checked out by a medical professional in order to detect the disease as early as possible.

However, some of these symptoms remain unknown, if not poorly understood, by many people, according to a survey conducted by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Centre (OSUCCC — James), which serves to highlight the importance of awareness campaigns in helping as many people as possible identify all of the symptoms of breast cancer.

Lumps are the most widely known symptom

More than nine in ten of the American adults surveyed (93 per cent) cite a lump or mass in the breast as a symptom of this form of cancer, which is true, but less than half of respondents were able to recognise other, nonetheless common, symptoms associated with the disease.

A finding which alarms the experts, who point out that identifying these abnormalities is crucial to treating the disease at an early stage, and increasing the chances of recovery.

“Screening mammography is our No. 1 defence in detecting and addressing breast cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages, but it is also very important for people to be familiar with the look and feel of their own breast tissue so that sometimes subtle changes can be evaluated quickly to give us the best chance at early detection,” said Ashley Pariser, MD, a breast medical oncologist at OSUCCC — James.

In detail, only 45 per cent of those surveyed recognised a pitting or thickening of the breast skin as a likely symptom of breast cancer, while only 41 per cent cited loss of feeling in the breast, and even fewer (31 per cent) cited a retracted, inverted or downward-pointing nipple.

“The best way for us to find breast cancer early is for women to present as soon as they notice a change, ideally even before they see a change. So that’s why we recommend screening mammograms for those who qualify if we want to find breast cancer early,” adds Dr Ashley Pariser.

A lack of information?

Over and above the symptoms, which remain generally ill-understood, the survey shows a certain confusion in the information received — or not — by the general public, especially when it comes to screening recommendations.

While the American College of Radiology and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists recommend screening from the age of 40, and discussing personal cancer risk with a health professional as early as possible, a third of women admit to being “confused” about these recommendations.

This figure rises to 44 per cent for younger women, i.e. those under the age of 30.

But health professionals also have to contend with a certain amount of denial, with a significant proportion of the population believing they are unlikely to be affected by breast cancer.

More precisely, 91 per cent of men and 75 per cent of women consider that they will not get the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer remains the most common non-skin cancer among women in the United States, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of all new female cancers each year.

Estimates for 2023 point to almost 300,000 new cases, and almost 43,700 deaths from breast cancer.

Symptoms to watch out for

This survey highlights the importance of knowing the warning signs of breast cancer — and checking for them.

According to the INCa, these can include a lump or mass in the breast, the presence of one or more hard masses in the armpit, a change in the size or shape of the breast, or changes in the skin of the breast and/or nipple.

In the latter case, there may be retraction of the nipple or areola, or even a change in colour or some form of discharge. Redness may also appear on the skin of the breast, which may also change in appearance.

The French organisation also details “late” symptoms of the disease, such as nausea, loss of appetite, headaches, pain or muscle weakness.

These are all signs that should prompt someone to consult a health professional for medical advice as soon as possible. — ETX Studio

* This study was conducted online and by telephone, from September 22 to 24, 2023, with a sample of 1,004 respondents. All data from the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus, the source of the survey, are weighted to represent the target population of US adults aged 18 and over.