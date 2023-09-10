KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — In 1989, Gilbert Francis Untam left his childhood home at the Malam Longhouse in Nanga Tada, Kanowit to live with his brother who was working at an oil and gas company here.

It was a culture shock for the 17-year-old boy who was perplexed when his classmates said they had never met anyone from Sarawak before.

The Iban teenager found himself having to answer questions such as ‘Are you all living in trees?’ or ‘What currency do you use in Sarawak?’ from his curious classmates.

“They were confused and unsure about Sarawak, but I didn’t get angry and tried to explain our way of life, customs and traditions,” Gilbert, 51, told Bernama recently.

Fashion designer Gilbert Francis Untam helps Bernama reporter Lucia Terey John wear Dujung Manik, a type of traditional jewellery of the Iban people of Batang Rajang in Sarawak at Gilbert Headhunter's clothing boutique @G&Co in Seri Kembangan September 9, 2023. — Bernama pic

Gilbert said the understanding and acceptance of Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia towards Sabahans and Sarawakians have improved, although he acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement to enhance the spirit of togetherness among them.

Gilbert said this acceptance has also paved the way for Borneo natives to conduct businesses and activities related to their customs and traditions here.

“I myself have opened the Gilbert Headhunter @G&Co in Seri Kembangan, Selangor because the residents here appreciate fashion styles with Borneo cultural characteristics, especially the Malays and Chinese,” he said.

The Universiti Teknologi MARA interior design graduate said fashion and food can unite people of all races and eliminate prejudices that may confine the minds of some individuals.

Meanwhile, Stevie Sebol, 38, said he did not encounter any issues during his relocation to Kedah, then Pahang, as a Yayasan Sabah scholar between 1998 and 2002.

“It was challenging at first to understand the local dialects but the friendliness and warmth shown by friends and teachers made it easier for me to adapt.

“Regardless of the issues facing Malaysia... mutual respect will foster brotherhood among people from all religions and ethnicities,” he said.

Stevie hails from Kampung Kauluan in Tuaran and is now working in Putrajaya.

Fashion designer Gilbert Francis Untam shows the Iban Warrior Shirt, Gagong, made of leather and fur when spotted at the Gilbert Headhunter clothing boutique @G&Co in Seri Kembangan September 9, 2023. — Bernama pic

In conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia, he hopes that youths can be empowered with visionary thinking to become the best version of themselves for a brighter future.

Persatuan Anak Borneo Semenanjung vice chairman Serit Banyan said it was estimated that over 100,000 Borneo natives reside in the peninsula with the majority of them are professionals and also working in the manufacturing and public sectors.

“Even though many of them come from the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak, they have made an effort to understand the culture here and observed certain boundaries to avoid getting involved in any issues,” he said.

He said they also took the initiative to introduce traditional Borneo delicacies such as ‘ayam pansuh’ and ‘latok’ and promote ‘Pasar Borneo’, selling all things Boneo, in Seri Kembangan, Masai (Johor) and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) to the people here.

According to Serit, the relationship has also been strengthened through the hosting of various programmes that encourage the involvement of the communities in the peninsula.

He said the spirit of unity can help in tackling issues and challenges including the perception that the Sabah and Sarawak natives are looked down on by people in the peninsula. — Bernama