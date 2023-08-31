NEW YORK, Aug 31 — September is synonymous with back to school in many countries but if your school days are behind you and you’re nostalgic for the ambiance of classrooms and the halcyon days of field trips taken on schoolbuses, why not indulge this nostalgia with a short getaway? The web offers a host of unique spots for travellers to “go back to school” without any of the stress of lessons and homework.

If the new school year has you yearning for the charm of chalkboards and recess, perhaps spending a night or two in a quaint former schoolhouse or converted schoolbus will appeal. On Airbnb, the internet’s leading property rental platform, you can discover just such treasures all over the world.

Nestled in the mountains of Washington State, you can sleep in a rustic old schoolhouse, built at the beginning of the 20th century and entirely renovated and fitted out for your comfort. Literary types may prefer another establishment, in England’s Lake District, where Charlotte and Emily Brontë, walked the halls. For a totally bucolic experience, you can also opt for a 19th century villa that was once a school in Tuscany, Italy, which has now been transformed into a farm, or for a rural spot in New Zealand’s Makarora valley where you can enjoy a huge garden and the peaceful sheep that live there.

In addition to schools, it’s also possible to spend the night in specially converted schoolbuses. For example, a double-decker bus in Alabama has been completely refurbished and even includes a Volkswagen minivan integrated into the roof! In Kent, England, you can enjoy a classic American bus transformed into an elegant country retreat. Finally, in Cornwall, another restored American schoolbus now offers unrivalled panoramic views.

It’s enough to make us want to pull out our pencils and notebooks! — ETX Studio