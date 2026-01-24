KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The global mass-participation fitness race, Hyrox, is officially coming to Malaysia in December 2026, with AirAsia announced as the title partner for the highly anticipated event.

Hyrox has built a strong international following for its unique race format, which combines a series of eight 1-kilometre runs with eight functional workout stations.

The competition, which has become a gold standard in fitness racing and is even driving toward Olympic recognition, attracts a diverse community of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The announcement of the Kuala Lumpur event is part of a major regional partnership between AirAsia and Hyrox Asia Pacific, which will also see the airline become the title partner for the inaugural Hyrox race in Jakarta in June.

To mark the collaboration, AirAsia and Hyrox today unveiled a special co-branded aircraft livery themed ‘Keep Moving, Keep Rising.’

Under the partnership, AirAsia aims to provide seamless travel for Hyrox athletes and fans across the region.

Participants registered for selected Hyrox races in 2026 will receive an exclusive 10 per cent discount on AirAsia flights, making it easier for them to travel to events in key markets like Osaka, Bangkok, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Amanda Woo, chief commercial officer of AirAsia X, said the partnership aligns with the airline’s long-standing support for sports.

“Our partnership with Hyrox comes at the right time, as fitness becomes a global lifestyle movement.

“With AirAsia’s network spanning over 130 destinations and AirAsia MOVE as a one-stop platform for flights and hotels, we can offer seamless travel experiences that bring people closer to the sports they love,” she said.

Gary Wan, Hyrox APAC managing director, added: “Partnering with AirAsia allows us to better support our athletes and fans by making travel across the region more accessible, while strengthening Hyrox’s presence in key markets.”

Across the Asia Pacific, Hyrox has already staged events in 10 cities, drawing over 196,000 participants to date, reflecting the region’s growing appetite for experiential sports.