KUALA LUMPUR, August 17 — Eight-year-old Ahmad found comfort and happiness in watching Thomas and Friends as he went through three cycles of chemotherapy for leukaemia.

This morning, Make-A-Wish and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd came together to bring the young superfan’s ultimate wish to life: a Thomas and Friends-themed birthday party at a redecorated train in the Ampang LRT station.

Adorned with colourful balloons and characters from the classic animated TV series, Ahmad was overjoyed to see his longtime dream coming true.

Escorted into the special train by Rapid Rail Chief Executive Officer Amir Hamdan, Ahmad was greeted with a Thomas and Friends birthday cake and cheers from family and friends.

He then entered the train’s control centre and was even shown what each button and lever does, learning how to operate them.

The young boy then proved his quick wits in a game of charades and was gifted Thomas the train merchandise and toys.

The Make-A-Wish Malaysia team (left), the Prasarana team (centre), and Ahmad’s parents (right) joyfully celebrated his birthday together. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Ahmad’s mother, Nur Syafiqah, told Malay Mail that she was overjoyed to see her son’s reaction to the special occasion.

"This is the first time anyone has done something like this for us, it really exceeded our expectations,” she said.

"Today will be an important day we will cherish as a family, especially for our son (Ahmad), so we would like to thank Prasarana and Make-A-Wish for fulfilling his dreams.”

The plans for the surprise party began in April 2023 when Ahmad’s parents were recommended by a doctor from UKM Special Children’s Hospital.

Make-A-Wish then reached out to Ahmad’s family and began to help with their son's wish as he was fighting his illness, keeping in regular contact with them.

After asking Prasarana for help in June 2023, both teams managed to reserve an LRT train and planned to decorate it to the Thomas and Friends theme in the span of two months.

"Our second time working with Prasarana was a completely smooth process which I am truly grateful for,” Make-A-Wish Malaysia Chairman Datin Linda Ngiam told Malay Mail.

"Make-A-Wish can only do so much, it is thanks to our friends from Prasarana that completed the entire experience, one that Ahmad will remember for his entire lifetime.”

"Seeing Ahmad’s smile today has reminded our team of why we do what we do and we hope to provide even bigger wishes for other children in the future.”

Amir hoped that Prasarana’s service to Ahmad today will not only make him happy but give other kids facing illnesses the hope to fight on.

Prasarana reserved an extra train and decorated it with Thomas and Friends-themed decorations to give Ahmad an unforgettable birthday. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

As the decorated train returned to the Ampang LRT Station by the end of the celebration, Ahmad thanked all the staff.

"Thank you, everyone! Now excuse me, I want to go out,” he innocently said.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Malaysia click here.