KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Now it’s easier than ever to start your esports career while furthering your studies.

Even better, turn your love for esports into a job.

Mahsa Avenue International College (MAIC) and esports company RSG Esports are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) next month on August 5.

This collaboration aims to revolutionise the world of esports by providing students with a pathway to transform their passion for gaming into a viable profession.

The signing ceremony will take place at MAIC main campus at Bandar Saujana Putra with RSG Esports hosting the Academic Legends: RSG x MAIC Mobile Legend: Bang Bang Tournament on the same day.

Participants competing in the tournament stand a chance to win five full scholarships to MAIC diploma programs of their choice, valued at RM150,000 along with in-game diamonds and gaming peripherals.

Hoping to break the stigma surrounding gaming, this event aims to show playing mobile games can open up opportunities to pursue higher education and career prospects.

It couldn’t have come at a better time as recent achievements in the Malaysian esports scene, including five medals won by the Malaysian esports contingent at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, two of which were secured by RSG MY Players, serve as testament to the rapid growth of esports in Malaysia.

The registration for the tournament is free and open to all gamers between the ages of 17 and 22, who are not currently signed as professional players for existing MLBB teams.

MAIC offers a range of diploma programs in Business, Human Resource Management, Accounting, Multimedia, Mass Communication, Graphic Design and Information Technology.

In addition to the scholarship opportunities, selected students will have access to esports masterclasses, which will provide valuable insights into various aspects of esports.

Participants will receive certificates of completion, solidifying their understanding of the industry.

They will also be granted access to state-of-the-art facilities and expert coaching, further enhancing their skills and knowledge in esports.

For more information, visit www.maic.edu.my or RSG Esports social media accounts.