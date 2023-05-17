LOS ANGELES, May 17 — Forget the scalpel or botulinum toxin injections, as a new technique in vogue involves using several radio frequency technologies to smooth, plump and firm the skin with no fear of getting the dreaded frozen face. This new viral skin trend is called ‘snatched skin,’ and relates to a technique called ‘The Beauty Sandwich.’ It promises a perfectly smooth, sculpted face and is the latest craze among celebrities.

Could this be the ultimate method to fight the signs of aging without having to succumb to injections? While Botox is booming in the world — with botulinum toxin injections representing 43 per cent of aesthetic procedures in 2022 — a more ‘natural’ but equally effective treatment for achieving ‘snatched skin’ has been in the news in recent months. It is a technique that we owe to facialist to the stars, Ivan Pol, explains Vogue magazine, who, according to his Instagram account, has worked his magic on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek Pinault. All of whom seemingly now swear by this innovative method that sculpts the face without any need for needles.

So how does it work? The smooth, lifted ‘snatched skin’ effect is obtained thanks to several radiofrequency devices that act on the different layers of the skin, applying “a heated pressure” and “sucking motions” to the skin, along with a “secret” elixir, the US magazine explains. All of this is tailored to meet each person’s requests and needs, but always in the aim of getting smoother, firmer and more plumped-up skin, and a more contoured, sculpted face, from the jawline to the eyebrows, to the cheekbones. And with this technique, users have no fear of ending up with a swollen or frozen face, or even of having the telltale marks or scars associated with other interventions.

This method, which focuses primarily on the lower face, one of the first areas to lose tightness over the years, also supposedly stimulates the production of collagen, an anti-aging protein essential to fighting wrinkles and skin aging, consequently reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The technique has gone viral, but it has “only” 330,000 views on the Chinese social network TikTok, compared to more than 6 billion views for Botox. This could be due to its price, a four-figure sum, according to Vogue, meaning that it isn’t in everyone’s reach.

Among the advantages of this ‘snatched skin’ technique are its immediate effects, hence the craze of many celebrities getting the treatment before events or red carpets outings. Another boon is its non-invasive nature, and its much more natural approach than some other methods. On the other hand, its price can put many people off, especially since a regular treatment is necessary for effects that last over time — although they will never be definitive. Ultimately, it’s each to their own when it comes to seeking preferred ways to banish wrinkles and sagging skin... unless the solution could instead be to accept the signs of aging and wear them with pride. — ETX Studio