KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — American lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has not let age stop her from being a Sports Illustrated cover model.

Yesterday (May 15), Stewart was revealed as the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue alongside actress Megan Fox, singer Kim Petras and actress Brooks Nader.

The pictures feature the 81-year-old beating the heat in sultry swimsuits at a beachside photoshoot at the Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.

“To be on the cover at my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” she said in an interview on Today.

“It's odd to go to an island and get changed into nine different bathing suits in one day in front of all those people and it turned out okay!”

Stewart revealed that she did not ‘starve herself’ in preparation for the photoshoot in January when she got the call last November.

The entrepreneur said she stayed away from bread and pasta and did Pilates every other day which she admitted was not a ‘difficult transition’.

She said that she always lived a ‘clean life’ anyway by taking care of her diet, exercise and skincare.

“For me, it's a testament to good living and I think all of us should think about good living and successful living and not about ageing,” Steward said.

“The whole ageing thing is so boring.”

Stewart began her career as a model for luxury brands like Chanel before becoming an entrepreneur and a famous TV personality with her cooking show The Martha Stewart Show which ran from 2005 to 2012.