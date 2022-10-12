A law student of a Spanish university tried to cheat in an exam by etching the answers onto pens. — Picture via Twitter/ @procesaleando

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A law student in Spain came up with an ingenious way to cheat in an examination — by artistically etching the answers on pens.

The trick came to light when the student's lecturer Yolanda de Lucchi shared the pens that were seized from the student, on her social media.

Lucchi, who teaches at Malaga University, said the student finely etched facts from the Criminal Procedural Law onto 11 pens.

Needless to say, Lucchi failed the student.

“A close-up of the pens really showcases the skill of the student, who obviously put a lot of time and effort into his intriguing cheating technique,” Oddity Central reported.

One social media user responded to Lucchi's post and claimed to know the student who created the pens.

The Twitter user said the student had replaced the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle to etch the pens.

The pens are then arranged in order to make them less conspicuous and easier to read during exams.