Zhen Zhen went into hiding in Europe to avoid lending money to people including relatives. — Picture via Facebook/ 永遠的真珍-甄珍

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — After losing contact for more than a month, Chinese veteran actress Zhen Zhen and her son have been found safe in Europe.

A close friend of Zhen said she decided to lie low as there were too many people coming to her to borrow money, ET Today reported.

According to the portal, the 74-year-old is known to be a kind hearted person and would extend assistance whenever possible. A recipient of the Golden Horse Lifetime Achievement Award, Zhen was previously married to Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse between 1974 and 1976.

For Zhen, the situation got out of control recently with some relatives asking to borrow millions.

This led Zhen and her son Jeremy Liu to leave Taiwan and head to Europe.

Friends got worried about Zhen's safety after she failed to turn up for a scheduled meeting at the end of last month.

They used all sort of methods including social media to search for her before her position was revealed by one of her close friends.

Meanwhile, 163.com reported that Zhen's mobile phone has been confiscated by Liu after seeing his mother wanted to lend out more money.

It was unclear how Zhen's good friend managed to contact the actress.