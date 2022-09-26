KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Malaysian Syabira Yusoff joined the popular amateur baking competition show, The Great British Bake Off and has become many viewers' favourite baker.

The novice baker faces 11 other contestants in the show's 13th season which premiered on September 23.

Despite only baking at home for five years, Syabira won the technical challenge during the season's first episode when tasked with baking her best version of a red velvet cake.

Since then the 32-year-old has become many viewers' favourite baker as she displays her skills with a humble dose of humour.

In the second episode of the season, Syafira hilariously misunderstood making chocolate feather biscuits by adding intricate white chocolate feathers instead of drawing them on the pastry.

Spare a thought for poor Syabira! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/yLM0OsQvzM — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2022

When she isn’t baking at home, Syafira is a post-doctorate cardiovascular researcher at King's College in London.

Syafira would develop recipes at 5am before hopping on the train to work, using her colleagues as ‘guinea pigs’ for her delicious treats.

The Malaysian baker learnt to make all kinds of pastries before joining The Great British Bake Off, which she enjoyed watching with her boyfriend.

"Two years ago, I was watching Bake Off with my boyfriend. They were making brownies, and I said to myself "I can make brownies, so I could do Bake Off as well!”, Syafira said in a Kings College interview.

"...Bake Off is more than just cake. Until a year ago, I’d only ever made cake. But I’m a very quick learner and very dedicate and very dedicated.”

Fans have been charmed by her warm personality and are looking forward to the Malaysian twists she will bring to British pastries in future episodes.

Syabira is fast becoming one of my favourite baker this series #GBBO https://t.co/IVodAWsVzK — Lou | Crumbs & Corkscrews (@crumbscorkscrew) September 13, 2022

immaculate cake, complete angel, a delight, a legend, we love her https://t.co/rihscA8MCU — Ceitidh (@hoodedhawks) September 13, 2022