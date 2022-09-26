Tan's bracelets that she makes to help raise funds for Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare, The Kiko Food Bank and Suka Cafe. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 26 — Prior to her marriage, animal lover Maggie Tan went all out to rescue animals in distress.

Her rescue work, however, took a back seat when she got pregnant seven years ago.

But her love for the voiceless continued and she would donate to shelters as and when she was able to.

Her support went up a notch recently when she decided to donate bracelets that she makes to help raise funds for Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare, The Kiko Food Bank and Suka Cafe.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tan said she took up bracelet making as a hobby during the movement control order (MCO) in 2020.

“I come from artistic background. During the first MCO, I decided to learn how to make bracelets using glass and crystals.”

Recently when decluttering her home, she found out she still had a lot of unused glass and crystal beads and the idea hit her to make the bracelets to sell and raise funds for animal rescue.

She then approached her friend, Suka Cafe operator Lam Kar Weng, who readily agreed to let Tan display her ware at a corner of his Canning Garden shop.

“I started displaying the bracelets in July and to date, I have managed to sell RM500 worth of the items,” said Tan who donates all the proceeds.

Tan said the bracelets have a length of between 14 and 17 centimeters and they are sold between RM5 and RM20.

“No two of the bracelets are alike,” she said, adding that she could make five or six bracelets at any one time.

Asked on why she chose Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare, The Kiko Food Bank and Suka Cafe for her good deed, Tan said each have their own ways to improve the welfare of animals.

While Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare and The Kiko Food Bank are registered organisations, Tan said she knew Lam since her rescuing days.

“Besides rescuing strays, he also helped to spay and neuter them,” she added.

Lam, meanwhile, lauded Tan for her effort in helping strays.

“It takes passion to do what she does. Instead of spending time to make the bracelets, she could spend it with her growing children.”

He also expressed hope more could join in rescuing.

“One cannot do much but as a group we can do more.”

To support Tan and Lam, Suka Cafe, which only sells vegetarian dishes, is open daily from 9am to 4pm except Mondays.

For further details, they can be reached at 012-5017111 or visit their Facebook page.