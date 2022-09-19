Two men brought along Buddha statues to place bets at Puchong. — Picture via Facebook/ Penang 槟城

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Two men turned heads when they brought along two Buddha statues upon entering betting centres in Puchong over the weekend.

The unidentified tattooed duo were spotted going into three major betting joints to place their bets, Oriental Daily reported.

Apart from amulets worn, one of them even wore a Buddha headgear on his head.

The man later announced on his social media that he won first prize but the announcement was shot down by social media users.

They said if it was true he had won the first prize, he would not dare to announce it to the world as it would attract unwanted attention especially from robbers.

Others said it was a marketing ploy by the men to promote their business.

Last Wednesday, a man in Penang also carried out a similar stunt when he brought along Guan Yu to a betting joint.

Social media users, however, said the man had brought along the wrong deity as Guan Yu is a god of war and not god of prosperity.