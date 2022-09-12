Additional train stations were announced for the 2022 Keretapi Sarong to widen public access for participants in the flash mob. — Picture taken from locco.com.my and Facebook/LOCCO Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Annual flash mob event Keretapi Sarong is making a comeback with additional stations announced for this year’s Malaysia Day.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Keretapi Sarong once again invites Malaysians to gather at their nearest train stations and flaunt their sarongs; be it batik or ‘pelekat’.

This year’s Keretapi Sarong theme is coined as Retro Kuala Lumpur.

The programme director, Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman told Harian Metro that this year’s Keretapi Sarong will begin simultaneously at seven RapidKL’s train stations as well as at the Express Rail Link (ERL).

The flash mob comprises volunteering groups who will lead participants to an undisclosed final location.

The stations involved include the Subang Jaya LRT line, Gombak and Ampang’s LRT stations, as well as the Bandar Utama and Kajang’s MRT stations.

“For this year, we’ve added a few more stations which are the KLIA Transit station and Putrajaya as well as the KL Sentral’s KTM station to widen public access.

“The KL Sentral KTM station will be the meeting point for participants using the KTM Komuter and KLIA Transit,” he said.

For the first time ever, the flash mob event will also take place in Ipoh, Perak, on the same day. It will be held at the KTMB Ipoh’s station in collaboration with Kelab Sosial Ipoh.

They are expecting over 5,000 participants for the flash mob on September 16.

Founded in 2012, the Keretapi Sarong flash mob programme is currently run by a local NGO called Locco.

The programme objectives are to uphold the sarong as a symbol of unity, showcase the diversity in Malaysian culture and encourage the use of public transport.

For more information, visit https://www.locco.com.my/.