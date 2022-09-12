Music composer Uncle Perul said that this was his first time composing a song with Malaysian multicultural elements. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Malaysian music composer Perambalam Arumugam was unfamiliar with rap music until it was suggested by his daughters for his latest song Nada Seruling.

The musician, known fondly by his peers as Uncle Perul, who has played for various artists such as the late Datuk Sharifah Aini, told the media that he didn’t think that rap music would sound so good for his latest music video and song.

Incorporating the musical styling of Chinese, Indian, Malay and other ethnic groups along with the short rap segment, Nada Seruling which features the flute, violin and sitar was played to an audience during the launch at Vida Bukit Ceylon.

“Rap music, which I didn’t think could blend in with the music of the classical instruments, indeed fit right in and made the entire music video and song sound so melodious.

“I just had my 60th wedding anniversary this year and my two daughters who are also musicians suggested that I compose a Malaysian music video for Merdeka and Malaysia Day this year.

“I also wanted to compose something different this time — a song that has elements of a multicultural Malaysia in it.”

A proud Malaysian, the musician who has composed over 120 songs throughout his illustrious musical career said that he wanted to give back to the country through his gift of music.

“What better way to give back to the country especially after we all had to hurdle the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

“I love my country and I want to still continue playing at this age because one would always learn something new about music every day.”

While the entire music video took two months to produce, it only took him less than two days to compose the song.

Lyrics of the song in Malay were written by Ridzuan Salam from Istana Budaya.

Uncle Perul, 71, who also plays the nadaswaram (Indian trumpet) also dazzled the audience with his rendition of AR Rahman’s China Chinna Aasai and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the launch last Friday.

Accompanied by his daughters who played the violin and sitar, the songs were part of his mini performance before the official launch of Nada Seruling.

Uncle Perul played a few Tamil and Hindi hits with his two daughters who played the sitar and violin. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

Growing up in Kuala Lumpur’s Kampung Pandan, the musician said that when he first started playing the flute during his childhood, his neighbours would ‘throw bricks’ at his house because of his bad playing.

“But that changed after undergoing years of practice.

“When I stopped playing the flute, they (neighbours) would complain and plead for me to play more music as it would help them sleep,” he said with a laugh, while reminiscing about his childhood days.

The 71-year-old who has played for important functions such as the 1989 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) advised aspiring musicians to get professional music lessons if they want to polish their musical skills.

“If you want to be a musician, you need to pour in your time and effort.

“And by heading to a music school, one can get the right qualifications and even earn a good income should they pursue their musical career full-time.

“No such thing as being an overnight sensation just by joining a few music lessons — it takes years to master an instrument.”