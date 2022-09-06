Thai woman Nipapron Meeking was left with two pairs of eyebrows following a botched procedure. — Screen capture from YouTube/ สาวสุดช้ำเพราะช่าง ไปสักคิ้วแต่ได้ติ้ว 2 ชั้นแบบนี้

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — A woman in Thailand had to live with two pairs of eyebrows for over a year following a botched tattoo procedure.

Nipapron Meeking, 32, had paid THB1,500 (RM184) to have the procedure done at a beauty centre in Rayong province, eastern Thailand.

However, instead of the promised thick, well-defined pair of eyebrows, Nipapron's new eyebrows stood above the original ones.

Nipapron said she was introduced to the centre by a friend, Oddity Central reported.

“After the procedure, I looked in the mirror and was speechless,” she said.

When confronted, the centre's staff promised her they would fix the matter free of charge the next day. But when Nipapron returned, she was shocked to discover the establishment had closed down.

Hence, she had to live with the extra eyebrows which affected her confidence and led her to spend more time at home.

According to Nipapron, she tried looking for other beauticians to fix the problem but to no avail. Fortunately, tattoo artist Pattawee Phumkasem learned of Nipapron’s plight online and offered to help her erase the fake eyebrows for free.

After several visits to Pattawee's studio, Nipapron's fake eyebrows had now become less visible and she is confident to move around.

“With (the help of) this new artist, I can finally live a normal life,” she said.