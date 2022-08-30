Kenny, Jeffrey and their two children love going ghost hunting and are thrilled by what they find everytime. — Pictures via Facebook/JPKenny

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — A British couple and their children are making headlines after being known for enjoying the thrill of ‘ghost hunting’ using a hearse around town.

Metro UK reported that Jon Paul Kenny, 32, and his partner Kymmi Jeffrey enjoy the thrill of going ghost hunting together with their two daughters, Snow and Pebble.

Spookily enough, the couple claims to have a ‘third daughter’ — in the form of a ghost and they often encounter her on such ghostly occasions and say that she is part of the family.

Jeffrey, who hails from Cheshire explained that she met Kenny when they were working in the same school. He bought a ticket for the duo to go ghost hunting — and they had not looked back since.

They also have a hearse to promote their ‘spooky’ business and to also double up as a family car.

“We loved it so much we decided to set up on our own and offer ghost hunting experiences for people, as well as doing it as a family with our young daughters.

“I was so sceptical at first, I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said.

She explained that being a therapist and a logical thinker, she always wanted to de-bunk her ‘findings’ but at times, there isn’t just a logical explanation.

Kenny, meanwhile, added that Snow’s talent for seeing ghosts fits right in with the family’s hobby.

“Snow sees them all, she has a real superpower.

“When we took Snow and Pebble to their first ghost hunting adventure, Snow first saw a soldier type figure with a round head and a woman holding hands with a little girl.

“When she said it in the car on the way home, we were really shocked, and so we asked her to draw what she saw.

“After doing a little research into the place we had been, we saw there had also been other sightings of this. She got it spot on, even down to the clothes that were worn,” he said.

On catching ghosts, Kenny added that the family would not usually do any research before heading to any place - as they want to discover their own ‘findings’.

“We know it is quite controversial taking your kids ghost hunting, but we never go when it’s late at night.

“We don’t think it’s anything to be scared about. People think of ghosts as being something scary, but it really isn’t.

“We’re still shocked by some of the things we’ve seen and there are no explanations for it - we're not going to stop ghost hunting anytime soon,” he said.