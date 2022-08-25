The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (left) have adopted Mamma Mia, a seven-year-old female beagle that was rescued from a breeding and research plant in Virginia. — Pictures via Reuters/ Screen capture from Beagle Freedom Project

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a seven-year-old female beagle that was rescued from a breeding and research plant in Virginia.

Mamma Mia and her eight newborn puppies were rescued in July together with 4,000 other beagles before they were sent to Valley Village, Los Angeles Times reported.

Animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, said she received a call from Meghan Markle, who later visited the house with Prince Harry where Mia and her puppies are put up.

Keith said Markle refused to adopt the puppies.

“She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. ... We want ones we can help who are older,” Keith told the portal.

Markle’s spokesman said the Duchess had a rescue beagle for many years, and when she saw the story about the shutdown of the breeding and research plant, she wanted to get involved.

The Duchess, added the spokesman, knew puppies usually are easier to find homes for and wanted to help one of the older, more vulnerable canines.

Daily Mail reported that Mamma Mia is now staying with Harry and Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet at their mansion in Montecito, California.

Before adopting Mamma Mia, they have another beagle named Guy and a Labrador named Pula. The family also have chickens said to have been rescued from a factory farm.