From left: Sharp's Malaysia managing director, Ting Yang Chung, Sharp Corporation's CEO, Robert Wu along with their executive vice president, Masahiro Okitsu. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUAL LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Sharp Electronics Malaysia is introducing a host of products detailing sustainable growth.

This is following the corporation’s decision to focus more on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pledge, as well as exploring digital health for their corporate business direction.

According to Sharp Corporation’s CEO, Robert Wu, the company is aiming to become an integral part of the modern economy by driving transformational change through their ESG roadmap.

Their ESG pledge is based on four pillars which includes Digital Healthcare, achieving Net-Zero Carbon Neutral, HITO (People-based) management as well as transitioning to a global company.

“We believe ensuring a healthy lifestyle and promoting support for the environment are essential to sustainable development, and it causes a positive effect on almost every aspect of our lives.

“So, we have formed a new Digital Healthcare Division to integrate technology to develop a new line of health and wellness products and solutions.

“We are committed to delivering innovations in the area of health and wellness that would help enhance the well-being of our customers, business partners and our employees,” Wu said.

The Mobile Plasmacluster Ion Generator, a new wearable and portable air purifier which uses Sharp's Plasmacluster technology. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

Among their new lines of health and wellness products and solutions include a new wearable and portable air purifier known as the Mobile Plasmacluster Ion Generator, which is ideal when conducting outdoor activities.

They also have the portable Sanitiser Maker, which uses drinking water or bottled purified water and table salt to generate sodium hypochlorite water that can remove 99 per cent of bacteria within minutes.

Aside from that, other new Sharp’s well-being products coming to Malaysia’s market include their own soda-maker coined as Soda-Presso, wall mountable UV water purifier, an air purifier for kids as well as their own aroma diffuser.

They’re also introducing their own line of electric scooters with a built-in display which can travel from 25 to 35 kilometres per charge.

The E-Scooter can also be navigated via their own mobile application.

“We live in an era where technology is changing how we live from day to day. At Sharp we are integrating all our technologies and innovation to create future digital healthcare solutions as well as building zero energy smart homes.

“Therefore, we aim to create Sharp Healthcare and Wellness solutions that enhance safe air, clean water, healthier food and environmentally friendly for our consumers and business partners,” said Sharp’s executive vice president, Masahiro Okitsu.

Some of Sharp's products that use advanced Japanese technology include their BiteScan device and the Medical Listening Plug. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Aside from that, Sharp is also launching products which are developed using advanced Japanese technology such as their BiteScan, a mastication meter which is placed on the ear to record the measurement of one’s personal eating habits.

The device is able to measure the number and tempo of chews, along with the position of the jaw while chewing and the data are easily accessible via the BiteScan app.

Sharp is also bringing in their award-winning Medical Listening Plug (MLP) which is designed to cater to those with mild to moderate hearing disability.

Aside from functioning as a hearing aid, the MLP also functions just like any other wireless earbuds.

Sharp is introducing their own wellness ecosystem through their partnership with Cocoro Life application. — Picture by Choo Choy May

To conclude their slate of health and wellness solutions; Sharp also announced that they were partnering with subsidiary brand and health and wellness provider platform, Cocoro Life to showcase their own wellness ecosystem.

Through the Cocoro Life app, consumers will be able to indulge in an ecosystem where they can get health reports, nutritionist advice as well as fitness programmes all in one platform.

According to Sharp Malaysia’s managing director, Ting Yang Chung, the reason for the introduction of these technological advancements is to further improve their user experience and quality of life.

“Working with key private hospitals and healthcare service providers, we aim to offer our business partners end-to-end health services and solutions.

“With Sharp’s experience and presence in delivering value to consumers, from electrical products to solutions, we are confident in sharing our cutting-edge technology and solutions to further enhance the health and wellness lifestyle of all Malaysians,” Ting said.