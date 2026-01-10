SEMPORNA, Jan 10 — A crew member is missing while four others were injured after two passenger boats collided 0.3 nautical miles east of the Semporna Tourist Jetty here yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Semporna Maritime Zone Director, Maritime Commander Amir Shubli, said the Kota Kinabalu Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) received an emergency call regarding the accident at 11.30 am.

“The boat carrying five people sustained severe damage in the collision. Four victims, including the skipper, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, while another crewman, Rosman Kandau, 24, was reported missing at the scene.

“The two men on the other boat escaped unhurt. A search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing victim was activated at 1.50 pm today,” he said in a statement.

According to Amir, the SAR operation covers an area of three square nautical miles and involves assets from the MMEA and the Marine Police.

He urged members of the public with information regarding the incident to contact the 999 emergency line or the Semporna Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 014-7870624 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama