IPOH, Jan 10 — Several Perak Bersatu division chiefs who asked party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down have received letters caling them up to face the party’s disciplinary board on Jan 14.

Teluk Intan Bersatu division chief Kamaruddin Majid confirmed that he was among the leaders who received the notice via Whatsapp at about 3 pm, adding that the others included Padang Rengas, Gopeng, Tapah, Larut and Pasir Salak division chiefs as well as the Tambun Srikandi chief.

The letter, signed by Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, requests that he be present at the Bersatu headquarters at 2 pm on the date stated over disciplinary complaints lodged against him.

“It claims there is a written disciplinary complaint against me following a press conference at a hotel in Ipoh on Dec 10, 2025 where 14 divisions urged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president.

“The complainant claims that the statement during the media conference was a lie and had tarnished Bersatu’s image,” he said when contacted here yesterday. — Bernama