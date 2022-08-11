A teenager on the run from UK police tried hiding in a large teddy bear but got caught when authorities found the toy was breathing. — Picture via Facebook/ GMP Rochdale

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A teenager who tried hiding in a giant teddy bear in a bid to escape from the police got caught eventually when authorities spotted the toy breathing.

Joshua Dobson had been evading the Greater Manchester Police since May after stealing a car and failing to pay for fuel, Daily Mail reported.

They eventually entered a property where they were greeted by a 1.5 meter teddy bear.

Initially the police had ignored the toy but did a double take when they noticed it was breathing.

A closer check found the 18-year-old was hiding in the toy.

The Manchester Magistrates’ Court sentenced Dobson to nine months in jail after he was found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment.

In a post on Facebook, Rochdale Police said Dobson was now stuffed behind bars.

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside,” it said.

Social media users described Dobson’s quick-thinking method as hilarious after details of the unusual incident were posted on social media.