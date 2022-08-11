NEW YORK, Aug 11 — How to bring happiness and love into your life and have everything you dream of? TikTokers claim to have a miracle solution that involves the power of thought. If you want your crush to fall in love with you at first sight, then the so-called whispering method can supposedly make your wish come true.

Astrology has opened the door to the popularisation of all spiritualist practices on social networks. And Gen Z appears to be passionate about the arts of divination, or even witchcraft. On TikTok, the #witchtok hashtag has nearly 30 billion views, and fortune-tellers, astrologers and the likes are more and more numerous on the platform. Lately, it is the practice of “manifesting,” the law of attraction, or the act of manifesting one’s desires by expressing them and visualising them, which is creating a buzz online.

In particular, there is one specific method that is shaping up to be a major craze among users of the Chinese social network. This is known as the whispering method, which counts nearly four million views. And apparently, you could attract someone’s attention and make them think of you very easily with this concept. As crazy as it sounds, here’s how it’s said to work. You have to imagine the person you want to make fall head over heels for you in the place where they are at the moment of visualisation. Still in your thoughts, you then have to approach this person (kind of like if you were a ghost) and whisper three times into their ear what you would like them to do (send you a message, fall in love with you, etc.). And it doesn’t stop there, you must then kiss the forehead of this person, not far from their third eye, before leaving the room.

Yes, it’s completely crazy, but hundreds of people have shared stories about how the technique has worked for them. Despite the lack of scientific proof, as well as the intrusive nature of this technique, “manifesting” attracts many fans of spiritualism. Whether it’s to manifest one’s desires to the point of imagining that they are real — as with the 369 method (writing or repeating in front of the mirror your wish 3 times in the morning, 6 times in the afternoon and 9 times in the evening) — or to attract love, as here, enthusiasts share their successful results on TikTok, praising the merits of all these techniques. This law of attraction has, however, been tested by scientists, who explain that fantasising about something could end up having effects contrary to those desired. Indeed, by using these techniques, people make less actual effort to achieve their goals.

So before you give it a go, think twice and be sure this is the right course of action for you. If this method does work, you may end up invoking the White Lady, or worse, end up with a person you no longer like who won’t leave you alone. — ETX Studio