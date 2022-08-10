Italian decathlete Alberto Nonino who lost a race last week as he was not wearing underwear now dons tight pants. — Picture via Instagram/ alberto_nonino_quellovero

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Italian decathlete who finished last in his 400-meter race during the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships last week as he ran without underwear resulting in his penis slipping out, now wears tights in his events.

Alberto Nonino made headlines across the world after a wardrobe malfunction saw his penis slip out of his loose shorts when he made the rash decision to go commando prior to his 400m race, Daily Star reported.

Initially leading in the race where the 18-year-old dashed past two opponents, things started to crumble in the last lap as he could be seen slowing down considerably while grabbing his groin area.

Nonino has since learned a valuable lesson.

In an Instagram post, he is seen donning tight pants.

In the post, Nonino admitted that there had been more press interest than usual.

“One of the most beautiful adventures of my life; A lot of experience in the competitive field and not, with a variety of emotions that made me fully understand how special it can be to have participated in this world championship.”

“I would like to thank all the technicians and staff of the national team who helped me in these 14 days. I would like to thank the coaches and physiotherapists that even before these championships helped me get to the best conditions,” he wrote, adding that he hoped to see more interesting articles in the newspapers.