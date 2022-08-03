Sambal Nyet's owner, Khairul Aming sold his millionth bottle of Sambal Nyet after operating for just over a year and is now in the midst of opening up his second factory in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. — Picture via Twitter/ Khairul Aming.

KUALA LUMPUR, August 3 — After operating for just a year and a half, local entrepreneur Khairul Aming has sold his millionth bottle of Sambal Nyet, amassing a total of RM14 million in sales.

The 30-year-old also announced that he will be opening a 22,000-square feet factory in Kota Baru, Kelantan, making it his second factory to date.

The news came from Khairul himself via a Twitter thread yesterday where he shared a quick look of the new factory while also shedding some light on his Sambal Nyet’s journey which started in 2021.

According to the influencer and entrepreneur, he and his team first started their sambal business with 10,000 bottles in early January last year and it took them 10 days to finish packing all of it.

He added that at that time, they were renting a small shop lot beside a grocery store.

“Three months later, we hit our first RM1 million sale. We rolled the sales to open our first factory, which was 14,000 square feet. We were still learning at that time as it was our first factory.

“We bought the wrong machine, set up the flow wrongly, we made a lot of mistakes back then,” he said.

Selepas setahun setengah beroperasi, alhamdulillah hari ni jualan Sambal Nyet telah mencecah 1,000,000 botol dan menjadikan total sales sambal Rm 14 juta ringgit. Kita juga baru tambah kilang kedua seluas 22,000 sqft di Kelantan yg akan beroperasi tak lama lagi (Thread): pic.twitter.com/C0z0Y8wUT5 — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) August 2, 2022

Khairul also unveiled that he had to cut down 75 per cent of their production last year for the safety of his employees due to the rising cases of Covid-19 at that time.

He added that even his suppliers were unavailable which prompted him to operate his factory at bare minimum for the next few months.

However, as Covid-19 cases started dropping, he decided to renovate his first factory while also adding more machines to ease their sambal making process.

“We started with 200 bottles per day, now we’re able to cook up to 5,000 bottles per day.

“We just celebrated the first year anniversary of Sambal Nyet earlier this year. Alhamdulillah, the renovation on our factory is 90 per cent complete and we are operating as per usual again,” he said.

Khairul is also grateful to be able to expand his team from just eight people to a total of 50 staff while adding that they would use up to three courier lorries to transport their Sambal nowadays.

He added that the second factory will be used to cover the additional production of Sambal Nyet and it will also be used as a production hub for his upcoming second product.

“This is definitely a milestone that I would never have thought to reach when I first launched the sambal back then.

“Thank you so much to those who have supported us since our first launch until today. Thank you for being part of the journey. Will keep you guys updated on the upcoming progress,” he said.

Khairul’s Twitter thread has garnered over 10,000 retweets with over 20,000 likes and his short snippet video has been viewed over 300,000 times.

Local social media users applauded and congratulated Khairul on his milestone in the replies section.

"He’s so positive and it’s inspirational to see his success. May he stay humble and fun,” Twitter user izzanqistan tweeted.

"He’s treating the audiences like they’re part of his company’s shareholders based on his video presentations. Power,” tweeted user faisalzulkar9.