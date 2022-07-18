NEW YORK, July 18 — As the summer getaway approaches, many vacationers will be hitting the road by car in the coming weeks. To prepare for a road trip effectively and to drive with peace of mind, there are certain things you should check before setting out, from brake fluid to tires and headlights.

From punctures to flat batteries and engine failure, breakdowns on the road are an unfortunate reality for many vacationers. To help you reach your destination safely and successfully, it's essential to check your car over thoroughly before you hit the road.

Check everything!

Before hitting the road, it's essential to check the levels of all the vehicle's fluids (oil, brake fluid, coolant, windshield washer). The same goes for the lights (headlights and turn signals). It is also important to make sure that the windshield has no signs of impact that could cause it to crack during a trip. Just in case, it's also advisable to clean or, if necessary, change the car's filters and check parts like the brake pads or spark plugs. Don't hesitate to call on the services of a professional, if necessary.

Tire pressure matters

For everyone's safety, divers should check the pressure of their car's tires (and the spare tire) before setting out. For long journeys, it's advisable to inflate tires to a slightly higher pressure than normal. You should also check their wear using the indicators found directly on the tires. These usually take the form of small rubber ridges located in the main grooves of the tire. If these appear too worn down, don't hesitate to get the tires changed.

Sun protection

Hopefully, the sun will already be shining as you set off on the road to adventure or relaxation. Either way, it's essential to take sunglasses, for the driver and for passengers, and don't forget the sunscreen. During breaks, think of ways to protect the car when parked, with a windshield sunshade or cover to prevent the air in the car becoming suffocating and the steering wheel burning hot. It's also a good idea to check that the air conditioning is working properly before you set out.

The art of packing

Vacations mean luggage. In fact, this is probably the time of year when vehicles are most likely to carry a heavy load. It's therefore important to distribute the weight well to avoid imbalances that could lead to tire wear, especially at the rear. That's why a roof box can sometimes be useful. Finally, bicycles must be correctly mounted and secured, whether on the roof or at the rear, all while not covering the license plate, lights or turn signals. — ETX Studio