NEW YORK, July 17 — According to a study by a major US consulting firm, the plant-based meat industry represents one of the most effective means of driving down greenhouse gas emissions, ahead of electric vehicles.

If you want to spend some of your budget on climate-friendly consumption, consider buying plant-based meat alternatives. According to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), reported by The Guardian, these products are the most effective investments in fighting the climate crisis.

According to the study, investment in the production of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives could result in eleven times more greenhouse gas reductions than investment in electric cars, three times more than investment in green cement and seven times more than investment in green buildings.

Pollution from livestock farming accounts for about 15 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it one of the largest sources of pollution in the world. These CO2 emissions are related both to the feeding of livestock and to the methane released directly by cattle.

According to the BCG report: “If we remain on track for an 11 per cent share for alternative proteins by 2035, we will see a reduction of 0.85 gigaton of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) worldwide by 2030-equal to decarbonizing 95 per cent of the aviation industry.”

From plant-based foods to cell-cultured meat and fermented products like tempeh, although alternatives currently account for a very small share of the market — representing 2 per cent of meat, egg and dairy products sold — the sector is attracting growing interest. “In 2020, corporations participated in about 60 per cent of funding rounds. Although this figure fell in 2021 because of the rapid growth in investments in cell- and fermentation-based proteins — which attract more venture capital and less corporate funding — corporations are continuing to make valuable non-cash investments,” explains the BCG report. — ETX Studio