The Fascinating Perak charity art exhibition is an effort by Urban Sketchers Ipoh (USI), Foto Image of Perak (FIP) and Kinta Valley Watch (KVW) to boost Ipoh's economy. — Picture courtesy of Chin Kok Yan

IPOH, July 14 — Like any industry, the tourism sector has been badly affected due to the lockdowns put in place to combat Covid-19.

But with the reopening of the economy, various activities are now being held to flourish it.

With that in mind, three organisations are joining hands to have an exhibition in the hopes of helping to boost the economy.

Jointly organised by the Urban Sketchers Ipoh (USI), Foto Image of Perak (FIP) and Kinta Valley Watch (KVW), the Fascinating Perak charity art exhibition will also raise funds for Persatuan Daybreak which provides vocational skills training for Persons With Disabilities.

USI group leader Chin Kok Yan said they hoped to be able to raise RM10,000 for Persatuan Daybreak during the three-week exhibition.

From Sept 3 to 18, there will be an exhibition showcasing all things Perak by (from left) Ching Boon Tat (Kinta Valley Watch), Chok Wei Hoong (Foto Image of Perak) and Chin Kok Yan (Urban Sketchers Ipoh). — Picture by Farhan Najib

The three organisers, added Chin, hoped to enliven the city, which is slowly recovering after Covid-19 lockdowns, by organising the event and providing an extra activity for visitors.

“Essentially, the exhibition will encompass art, photography and cave exploration,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

He said there will be more than 100 pictures on display during the exhibition, all of which are up for sale.

“The theme will be on Perak’s lifestyle, scenery and nature.”

Besides the exhibition, there will also be live painting and sharing sessions by the organisations involved in the event.

“We hope to be able to do it annually and attract visitors to Ipoh,” added Chin.

FIP president Chok Wei Hoong said some of the pictures to be exhibited are a decade old.

“It showcases Ipoh’s yesteryears,” he said, adding the pictures are mostly centred around Kinta Valley.

Chok added that some of the pictures were taken from places that are not accessible to the public.

“We had to make special arrangements to enter the privately owned properties to take the pictures,” he said, promising the result to be breathtaking.

Meanwhile, KVW’s Ching Boon Tat said the organisation would showcase three types of pictures in the exhibition.

“There will be pictures of limestones, flora and fauna taken inside limestones and pictures of limestones taken using drones,” he said.

He added that the organisation hopes to be able to promote Kinta Valley’s karst during the exhibition.

The exhibition will be held from September 3 to 18 at 22, Hale Street Heritage Gallery in Ipoh from 10am to 6pm except Mondays and September 10.

In conjunction with the event, a commemorative t-shirt will also be on sale.

For further details, visit the USI’s Facebook page.