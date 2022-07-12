To stay alert at the wheel, it’s best to listen to the music or podcasts that you enjoy, reserach suggests. — ETX Studio pid

PARIS, July 12 ¬— The more a driver is interested in what they listen to while driving, the better their alertness and ability to stay awake may be, suggest the findings of a study that recommends listening to the shows and music that you personally enjoy when at the wheel.

The research, published by France’s Assurance Prévention association, suggests that listening to music or a podcast has a beneficial effect on alertness while driving. Better still, the fact of choosing what you listen to could delay the appearance of extreme drowsiness when at the wheel.

To reach this conclusion, a small scientific study was carried out via a test situation using a driving simulator. Some 97 motorists took part in this experiment, which consisted of driving for 90 minutes on a freeway, under various conditions (day, night, good weather and rain).

Through a self-assessment of drowsiness levels, but also through the analysis of facial signs and behaviours using a dedicated device, it became clear that people who drove without listening to music or podcasts, but only to the noise of the car and the traffic, were significantly more prone to drowsiness. Indeed, the natural vibrations of the car appear to promote sleepiness.

The study also found that music imposed on the driver tends to increase their concentration and reduce the risk of drowsiness. However, the best results were those obtained when drivers listened to the content of their choice. Their attentiveness was then much higher and signs of sleep onset were lowest.

So, you know what to do when you hit the road this summer: listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts! — ETX Studio