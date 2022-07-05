Pahang police contingent's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) technical assistance division (D6) officer-in-charge Assistant Superintendent Chia Che Chau saying goodbye to Bad following the Labrador's death on Monday due to old age. — Picture via Facebook/ JSJ Kontinjen Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A memorial site will be set up at the Pahang police's canine unit to commemorate dogs that died while serving the contingent.

The memorial park will be established at Alor Akar in Kuantan where two police dogs have already been buried.

State police contingent's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusri Othman said the department would take steps to beautify the area.

The department's technical assistance division (D6) officer-in-charge Assistant Superintendent Chia Che Chau said Mohd Yusri's announcement came following the death of Bad the Labrador on Monday afternoon at 3pm due to old age.

“Bad joined the contingent on August 4, 2011 when he was three-years-old,” he told Malay Mail.

The black-coloured canine, said Chia, was bought from Germany and sent to Bukit Aman for training on November 8, 2008.

Chia added that Bad had been displaying signs of deteriorating more than a week prior to his passing.

“He had been refusing food except when fed by his handler Corporal Willen anak Slamping @ Sirampin.”

“We did bring him to seek medical attention but the veterinarian said there was nothing much that can be done due to his advanced age,” he added.

During his tenure, Bad successfully busted two drug syndicates in 2012 and 2014, said Chia.

Bad was buried next to another of the unit's dogs, Tho, which died on September 19, 2020.

Chia said the unit currently has four dogs — two German Shepherds (Lao Wu and Lali) that are general purpose dogs and two labradors — Anou and Igy — that are involved in narcotics and explosive operations respectively.