KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — E-commerce platform Lazada’s 7.7 Mid-Year Mega Sale returns with a greater selection of jaw-dropping deals, rewards and ‘shoppertainment’ from July 7 to 9 with discounts up to 70 per cent and RM10 off every RM100 spent stackable Lazada Bonus.

Along with thousands of seller and brand vouchers with up to 77 per cent off, free shipping with no minimum spend, as well as RM7.70 Crazy Flash deals, the sale is set to host millions of Malaysians in search of the best deals from thousands of brands and sellers on Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform.

Lazada Malaysia chief operating officer Darren Rajaratnam said Lazada 7.7 Mid-Year Mega Sale aims to further fuel businesses, especially local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive on the platform, by accelerating their sales and reach to more customers.

"With businesses continuing to find ways to attract the digitally savvy local consumers, we wanted to make our 7.7 Mid-Year Mega Sale more meaningful and impactful for everyone by enabling local consumers to get the best value for their money, while helping our local businesses increase their sales during this time," he said in a statement today.

Darren said since earlier this year, Lazada had been working closely with its 'new to online' local sellers, under the ‘Hari Harimau New Seller Kickstarter Package’ by providing incentives while providing hands-on support on how to participate in campaigns in order to increase their sales.

From July 7 to 9, Lazada's 7.7 Mid-Year sale takes it up a notch with up to 15 million LazCoins released daily for Lazada shoppers to redeem with no required minimum purchase amount for shoppers to make in order to qualify for the cashback, with incentives of up to 77 per cent in LazCoins.

Shoppers can also look forward to the return of Lazada's pre-sales feature, ‘Chup Dulu’ during the 7.7 sale as customers can pre-order exclusive product sets and highly discounted items from renowned brands by placing a non-refundable 10 per cent deposit from now until July 6 and receive up to 200 LazCoins.

"On July 7 at 9 pm, the public can tune in to the Mid-Year 7.7 Mega Show on LazLive and Lazada’s official YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok pages to catch famous celebrities in action, such as Nabila Razali, Anis Nabilah, Yaya Zahir, Intan Serah, Mark O’dea, Neeta Manis and more.

"The stars will be split into ‘Team Revamp’ and ‘Team Refresh’ to go head-to-head during the show to get the best deals for the viewers. Besides, viewers will also get a chance to win attractive prizes such as an iPhone 13 Pro Max, up to 70,000 LazCoins, and RM30,000 worth of vouchers, just by tuning in to the star-studded show,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Lazada 7.7 Roadshow at Times Square Stage, Genting Highlands will be open to Malaysians for two days starting today, where they can participate in fun and interactive games to win great prizes, including a four-day, three-night beach vacation at Aloft Langkawi.

"Shoppers who aren't able to make it to the event can still get in on the action by entering the #LazadaMY77Holiday contest from now until July 4, all one needs to do to be eligible for a chance to win an RM77 Lazada voucher prize is to stay glued to the Lazada Malaysia Instagram page.

”The daily contest winners will be narrowed down to three finalists and will be invited to participate in the Mid-Year 7.7 Mega Show for a chance to win a vacation,” read the statement.

According to Lazada, Lazzie Walk, a new feature within Lazzie Hunt is now available on the Lazada app, where users can form teams with their friends to track their steps and earn rewards by reaching a specific step goal entitles participants to special sports brand vouchers and other prizes.

Starting today to July 18, shoppers will have the opportunity to collect special Lazzies in a variety of ways, including making purchases on Lazada, adding money to their Lazada Wallet, inviting friends, and scanning QR codes at participating brands across the country, such as selected Caltex, Maxis, and CIMB Bank outlets.

Lazada said it can then be redeemed for attractive rewards, including Wallet Rebate, Free Shipping voucher, Lazada Bonus and branded prizes, adding that there will also be a special quiz under Lazzie Hunt every day at 8 pm, with a prize pool of up to RM77,777 up for grabs.

Throughout the month of July, shoppers can top up a minimum of RM50 to their Lazada Wallet for seamless checkout during the sale, while standing a chance to win up to RM1,177 via its Balloon Blast Top Up page.

For more information, visit https://www.lazada.com.my/ or download the Lazada mobile app on the App Store, Google Play Store or HUAWEI AppGallery. — Bernama