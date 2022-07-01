Aristianto stressed that as long as motorists did not commit any offence, they need not worry about the ETLE system. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Police in Jawa Timur, Indonesia have assured motorists not to be afraid of the newly-implemented Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) system if they did not commit any offence.

The advice came after a clip showing a motorcyclist in Lamongan covering the number plate of her machine using a pair of pink coloured panties, went viral on social media.

Lamongan police chief Aristianto Budi Sutrisno said authorities managed to locate the motorist and explained to her about the ETLE system, Kompas reported.

"We have seen the clip and met with the motorist. This is an education for all," Aristianto reportedly said on Thursday.

Aristianto stressed that as long as motorists did not commit any offence, they need not worry about the ETLE system.

He added that even if motorists are caught by the system, action will not be taken against them immediately.

"A letter will be sent to the owner of the machine first to confirm whether they were the one riding the machine at the time of the incident."

"There is also a possibility that the vehicle had been sold off," he said, adding that the system was to inculcate a good habit among motorists while on the road.