Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2022. — Sputnik/Pool via Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 30 — Indonesia will continue cooperation with Russia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

Speaking through translator, he also said it was important to move towards a peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine. — Reuters