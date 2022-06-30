The Kaiburr Crystal has caused a stir on social media for its hefty price tag. —Screenshot via Twitter/ AshleyLCarter1

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Disney’s latest cruise, Disney Wish, features a bespoke Star Wars cocktail retailing at US$5,000 (RM22,000).

Based on videos circulating online, the serving of the cocktail, dubbed the Kaiburr Crystal, appears to be an experience in itself

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022

The shot glass-sized drink is served in a “Camtono”, which according to Star Wars lore is a cylindrical security container used to transport valuables; an item featured in The Mandalorian and The Empire Strikes Back.

Over on Twitter, commenters were simply astounded by the price tag of the Kaiburr Crystal.

“The ONLY way it could be worth five grand is if it contains the blood of Anakin Skywalker AND drinking it gives you the powers of The Chosen One,” exclaimed one user.

Others pointed out that less-moneyed fans can make their own version of experience by buying a Camtono online, which retails for about US$50 (RM220) on Disney’s own merchandise store.

As of yet, there have been no reports on what the luxury cocktail tastes like, or what it even contains.

The drink is being served aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, where rooms start at around US$2,000 (approximately RM8,800) for two, and can go up to US$10,000 (RM44,000).

Described as the “first-ever Disney attraction at sea”, the ship is the fifth in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and was christened yesterday (June 29).

Apart from a Star Wars-themed lounge bar, the ship also features dining areas inspired by Frozen as well as Marvel’s Avengers.