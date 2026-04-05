KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Twelve years in, local pro wrestling continues to thrive in 2026.

Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MYPW) brought New Breed 4 to KuAsh Theatre, one of two wrestling shows held across the Klang Valley last night.

An annual event for MYPW, the New Breed name has been a staple since 2023, featuring local and international stars competing on the card.

It marks MYPW’s ongoing tradition of delivering memorable moments through the art of professional wrestling.

Poppy Shay stood tall against acclaimed Japanese wrestler Marika Kobashi. — Picture by Calvin Alexi

Powerful match-ups

At approximately 5.45pm, the pre-show match between Dean Zaid and Ben Hamzah took place, with Dean securing a swift victory.

Shortly after 6pm, the first official match pitted Cornelius Low and his mystery partner Edward Tan against LOVE X FRDM — ‘Love Warrior’ Syawal and ‘The Flamingo’ Fienic Rose — with LOVE X FRDM emerging victorious.

The women’s bout saw Poppy Shay face one of Japan’s top stars, Marika Kobashi, showcasing her dominance with a decisive victory.

The fatal four-way match delivered on all fronts, featuring BGJ of the SPW South-east Asia Tag Team Champions against Jack Alexander, Bobby Sinaga and ‘Journey to GOLD’ winner Kaizul, who ultimately secured the win.

The Golden Boy Emman Azman and The Wonderboy reignited their six-year rivalry, with Emman emerging victorious.

Raya Rumble at New Breed 4 saw Fienic Rose outlast nine participants to earn a future MYPW championship match of their choice. — Picture by Calvin Alexi

Raya Rumble brings festive energy

In the spirit of the Raya season, the Raya Rumble was held last night, a battle royal where the objective was to win by throwing opponents over the top rope until only one was left standing.

The winner earned a future championship match of MYPW’s choosing.

Many wrestlers embraced the theme, appearing in Raya-inspired attire as they participated in the match.

Thommy Ardhi, Fienic Rose, Orion Black, Dean Zaid, Blazing Raj, ‘Love Warrior’ Syawal, Cikgu Ken, VPW (Vietnam Pro Wrestling), Billy, Cornelius Low and ‘Soldier Boy’ Nik Adam all took part.

Ultimately, Fienic overcame the odds, eliminating Adam to secure the victory.

Miles Karu’s dream comes true as he finally captures the Southeast Asia Championship from Shivam. — Picture by Calvin Alexi

Moments in the making

The night continued with ‘Lyrical Lightning’ Miles Karu defeating Shivam to win the South-east Asian Championship.

Miles shared that it had been a long journey to capture the gold — from injuries to climbing the ranks — and he had finally achieved his goal.

He also announced that he will tour Japan for three months, competing in the well-known wrestling promotion DDT Pro-Wrestling.

The main event was nothing short of a banger, as MYPW World Champion Carlo ‘Cash Money’ Cannon took on VPW wrestler Ares.

The energy for this bout was spot on, ultimately ending with an impressive victory for Carlo, who continues his dominant streak as champion.

In a brief conversation with Malay Mail, he said that plans are in place for him to compete worldwide and defend the MYPW World Championship across multiple countries.

Upcoming title defences in wrestling promotions in Italy and Ukraine are already in the works, he shared.

Fans on the experience of New Breed 4

The start of the year brought fresh faces to MYPW, as first-time fans flocked to the venue, wide-eyed and ready to dive into the action.

Renewal manager Adam Rashid Rasdi, 36, a pro wrestling fan for 20 years, felt this was the perfect opportunity to attend, as it fit with his schedule and interests.

“It’s entertaining enough to keep me hooked,” he said of New Breed 4.

“Everyone has their own character and is very engaged with the audience.”

“So far, it’s been a very positive experience for me,” he added.

Engineer Low De Sern, 26, said that the local independent scene has its own unique style.

Having first heard about it a few years ago, he was curious to see it for himself.

When New Breed 4 was announced, he said, “I saw it on Facebook and thought... let’s buy a ticket and take a look at it.”

The match that stood out was the four‑way fight, which Low described as his favourite for its action and lively crowd interaction, adding he will definitely return for future events.

He was accompanied by Stephen Thomas, 26, who shared similar sentiments.

Having recently caught up on more wrestling, he was intrigued by the Raya Rumble match, which inspired his decision to attend.

He described the show as “fun and intimate.”

The team behind MYPW New Breed 4 that brought the event to life yesterday at KuAsh Theatre. — Picture by Calvin Alexi

Biggest takeaway

Plenty of pro wrestling shows have been held in Malaysia, and New Breed 4 proved that the love for local wrestling remains strong nationwide.

The energy in the arena, the passion of the wrestlers, and the excitement of the audience all combined to make it a night to remember.

More plans and exciting developments are on the horizon for MYPW and the growing wrestling community can look forward to even more action-packed moments in 2026.